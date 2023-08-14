Black Clover Chapter 368 spoilers: Asta's training begins; Release date, where to read, plot and more

The final release date of Black Clover Chapter 368 is out and the fans cannot wait to catch up with Asta maneuvering around in the Ace continent. And as they near the Spade Kingdom, it will be interesting to see what they bump into as they walk along. For now, limited spoilers for the upcoming chapter have been released in the public domain. And fans have been trying to decode what the images convey as part of the larger story. So, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the next Black Clover outing.

Black Clover Chapter 368: Spoilers and plot details

The title of the last chapter of Black Clover was "Black Bond." The chapter started with the anticipations of what is to happen now that Asta is back in the Ace continent, where the Clover Kingdom lies. Now that the heroes have entered the place where they initially started, the next step will be well-thought from this point. Two raw scan pages have surfaced on the internet suggesting that Asta and his friends would first undergo training, only to pause for some time.

Commencing a plan, or attack would not be feasible as they do not have enough men to execute any plan. Thus, polishing their skills would be the right call at this point. Even the raw scans suggest that Asta and the rest of the Bulls will invest their time in learning Anti-magic techniques. Some leaks suggest that this training will be an arc in itself. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the chapters bring to the table in the near future.

Black Clover Chapter 368: Release date

While the release of the next chapter is unhindered, it was confirmed in the raw scans that Black Clover is not facing any break this week. This was because of the This makes the final release date of the chapter to be that on the next weekend. This will be August 21, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. At last, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1073 teaser: 'No Way out of Hell' Release date, spoilers, and where to watch