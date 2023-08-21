Black Clover Chapter 369: Manga leaves Shonen Jump; Future plans, release date, where to read, and more

Black Clover is entering the final battle of the series. With the title of 'Climax of the series: Lucius vs Asta vs Yuno!! Yami vs Morgen! Mereo vs Morris! Noelle vs Acier!!' the final act is expected to bring some of the most interesting battles to the floors. However, with the good news of the final arc, there also is a piece of bad news that has come along with the story. This one is about the change in the magazine of the manga. That is right, Chapter 368 has announced its formal exit from the Weekly Shonen Jump. So, where will the next chapter appear now? Here is everything to know about the switch.

Black Clover Chapter 369: Manga leaves Shonen Jump

It was with the release of the latest chapter that the news of the switch was also confirmed to the readers. The makers affirmed this week that Black Clover will no longer appear in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. While the reason for this departure is yet unknown, the makers did mention where to find the next chapter. So, from Black Clover Chapter 369 forth, all the chapters will be found in the sister magazine, that is the Jump GIGA. However, the catch here is that GIGA only comes out every three months. This means that the Black Clover chapter might no longer come out every week.

The rumor has it that the switch has come in light of the hectic schedule of delivering new chapters every week. However, it should be noted that chapters in the WSJ are 15 pages long. Meanwhile, one chapter in the GIGA will be 45 pages at the least. This will cover up for the lack of a chapter every week. "with GIGA, I believe I can proceed with the climax of Black Clover in a more optimal condition, aligning with my personal situation as a writer! There are still quite a few stories I’d like to draw, that I must draw, so please look forward to them," Tabata had mentioned in his note at the end of the previous chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 369: Release date, and where to read

As of the time of writing, the final release date of the next chapter has not been announced as of yet. The market is filled with rumors that the series has been canceled altogether. However, that is certainly not the case. Black Clover Chapter 369 will release very soon. Viz Media will continue to deliver the digital chapter. This section will be updated with all the latest details on the release date. Thus, stay tuned with Pinkvilla.

