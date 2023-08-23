Black Clover manga set to return in December '23; Release date, plot, where to read and more

Anime is certainly giving out some of the most shocking as well as interesting news of the year. The biggest one continues to be Luffy's Gear 5 transformation. Before this, the Bleach return certainly did the job for many fandoms. And this time around, a new piece of intel about Black Clover is making waves across the internet. It was revealed that the manga would no longer be opting for a weekly serialization ahead of its final arc. So, when is the manga returning with chapter 396? Here is everything to know about the hiatus and its return.

Why is Black Clover manga taking a break?

Black Clover fans were met with a mixture of excitement and uncertainty as the manga series enters its final battle arc, promising intense showdowns and epic clashes. Titled 'Climax of the series: Lucius vs Asta vs Yuno!! Yami vs Morgen! Mereo vs Morris! Noelle vs Acier!!', the upcoming finale is anticipated to be a thrilling culmination of the story. However, a significant change in the publication of the series has brought about a period of transition and adjustment.

The news of Black Clover's departure from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine came alongside the release of Chapter 368. While the exact reasons for this shift remain undisclosed, the creators confirmed that starting from Chapter 369, the manga will no longer appear in the Weekly Shonen Jump. Instead, it will be featured in the sister magazine, Jump GIGA. The catch about this magazine is that it publishes chapters in every week. This change has raised questions about the frequency of chapter releases, as Jump GIGA is published every three months, unlike the weekly schedule of its predecessor.

When will Black Clover Chapter 369 come back?

As per ANN, the new chapter of Black Clover is set to release in the winter 2023 slate. This is in December 2023. As of the time of writing, the final release date of the GIGA Jump has not been revealed. Viz Media will continue to deliver the digital chapter. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

