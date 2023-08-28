Black Clover manga: Will it end in 2023? Everything to know about the conclusion

With the manga changing its magazine for the coming chapter, the Black Clover banner is in the limelight once again. In addition, the mangaka is taking a break before bringing back BC Chapter 369. He also mentioned that the story will be entering its final arc. This has sparked the rumor that 2023 will be the final year when the manga brings content. Is it true that the story will be coming to an end? Will 2023 be the final year for the text? Here is everything to know about the story.

New changes in the manga

The announcement of Black Clover's departure from the Weekly Shonen Jump has left fans both curious and concerned about the future of the series. However, the reasons behind this transition have become clearer, shedding light on what lies ahead for Yuki Tabata's epic creation. The shift from Weekly Shonen Jump to the quarterly-releasing Jump GIGA was not driven by mere whim. Instead, it was a decision rooted in genuine concern for the well-being of the manga's creator, Yuki Tabata. The relentless pace of the weekly release schedule had taken a toll on his health and artistic process, prompting open conversations with Shueisha's editorial team.

The outcome of these discussions was a migration to Jump GIGA, where chapters will now grace the pages every three months. With such a long gap, fans will be getting longer chapters with 40-50 pages each. This has given fans hope that the story will get through the new arc pretty soon.

Will Black Clover end in 2023?

As of the time of writing, there has been no announcement of the manga ending anytime soon. It is only the concern of the fans that the chapter will get through the story sooner. As seen, the last arc will take more than fifty chapters before getting into the final scene. This means that only one or two chapters might be released in 2023. Post that, a lot of chapters are to release only to bring an end to the story. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

