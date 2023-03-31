Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King: Release date, plot, streaming details, and more

More and more people have been hopping on to the anime bandwagon in the past few years. Shows like, Demon slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Death note have people hooked globally.

Black Clover is turning out to be a cult favorite. Black Clover is an anime based on Yuki Tabata's “Black clover.” In a world where magic is the most important thing, Black Clover’s plot revolves around a magicless boy Asta. Asta’s only aim in life is to become the “Wizard king.” Buzz around the new Ayataka Tanemura-directed anime film ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King:’ has fans excited.

Plot for ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King:’

We will see Asta and the Black bulls fight formidable enemies while the safety of the kingdom is on the line. Asta must team up with his childhood friend, who is a part of the Golden Dawn. We see the return of Conrad Leto, who was the wizard king before Julius Novachrono.

Conrad Leto was the beloved Wizard king of the magic kingdom but suddenly lost all respect from his people because he decided to revolt against the country and got sealed away. In this movie, he returns with an oath to use the Imperial Sword to revive three of history's most feared Wizard Kings.

He plans on reviving Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny, and Jester Garandaros and eventually ruling over the magic kingdom. With Julius Novachrono incapable of saving the magic kingdom, the duty falls upon Asta and the other magic wizards.

Will Aasta and the Black bulls be able to emerge victorious from this battle? We will just have to sit back and watch as this gripping battle takes place.

Release date for ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.’

The movie was supposed to be out on Netflix in March 2023, but due to some reasons, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is now scheduled to be out on June 16.

‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ and where to watch it

Wondering where you can stream this movie? Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King will debut on Netflix worldwide on June 16th, 2023.

Watch the trailer of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Cast of ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’

Gakuto Kajiwara will voice Asta, Yuno Grinberryall by the voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki, Julius Novachrono by Toshiyuki Morikawa, Conrad Leto by Toshihiko Seki, and Noelle Silva by Kana Yki.

