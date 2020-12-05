The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira join forces to honour Latin women with their new single Girls Like Me; Watch

Pop Icons The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira recently teamed up for their new single Girls Like Me, which pays tribute to Latin women. Scroll down to watch it.

The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira recently released a new music video for their collaborative single, Girl Like Me, that pays tribute to Latin women. “I want a girl like Shakira/Esa latina está rica/I want a familia chica que sepa vivir y que viva la vida,” Will.i.am raps. In their respective verses, Taboo shouts out the highlights of Shakira’s career — “Your hips don’t lie, they rock me” — and Apl.de.pl references both Tejano icon Selena and Brazilian pop star Anitta. In the music video, the Peas rap around various larger-than-life set pieces, while Shakira dances and shows off her skateboarding skills.

Girl Like Me was featured on the Black Eyed Peas’ latest album Translation, released this past June. In August, the group performed at this year’s socially distanced MTV Video Music Awards. They also partnered with artist Jack Coulter in a charity auction to raise money for Color of Change.

Watch the full video below:

If you missed it, Shakira was one of several performers at Global Citizen’s virtual concert in June for Covid-19 aid. She was originally set to release a full-length album in 2020, but the project was pushed back due to the pandemic. She also performed alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in February. For the unversed, the event happened on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and it was a part of Super Bowl LIV. Another showstoppers of the event was Reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Yes, you read it right!. They had also popped up and joined the stars. This is not all, Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme and a children's choir sang "Born in the U.S.A." and "Let's Get Loud" as well. One of the major highlights of the show was Lopez's costume. At one point, she had wrapped herself in both Puerto Rican and American flags and showed off her cultural roots.

