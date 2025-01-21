Black Eyed Peas Call Off Las Vegas Residency, Citing Unspecified 'Current Circumstances'

Black Eyed Peas has canceled their debut residency in Las Vegas, citing “current circumstances,” without elaborating further.

On Sunday, January 19, the multi-platinum supergroup announced on Instagram Stories, “It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned.”

They added, “Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.”

Online speculation that the residency was underselling had been circulating for months.

The Black Eyed Peas, consisting of group members Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, and Taboo, announced the Sin City gig in September 2024. Titled Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency, the shows were scheduled to take place at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in February. The hip-hop group was slated to perform 15 dates scattered throughout February, March, and May.

In addition to Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, and Taboo, it was revealed that an artificial intelligence named Vida would be a new member of the band.

“We predicted this in 2009 with The E.N.D. album and the avatar personality in the video and the character on our album cover,” Will.i.am told USA Today last year. “When I was running around the project as a kid in L.A. and Apple was running around in the Philippines, to think that we would have the first AI member of a globally recognized urban pop-hip-hop group… man,” he expressed at the time.

He further explained that Vida would not be a hologram but an actual interactive being, allowing members and audiences to engage with her.

