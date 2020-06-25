Black Eyed Peas members finally REVEAL why Fergie left the group: She's focusing on being a mom

Black Eyed Peas members spoke to a magazine about former band member Fergie's decision to leave the popular band. Keep reading to find out what it was

Members of Black Eyed Peas have recently revealed why their band leader Fergie left the band in June 2017. Black Eyed Peas is an American musical group composed of four members, Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap rapper, Taboo rapper, and Fergie singer. It had been previously reported that Fergie left the band to pursue her career as a solo artist. But The Black Eyed Peas members have now revealed that Fergie left the band to be a “good mother” to her son Axl.

Black Eyed Peas members confirmed in an interview with Billboard magazine that Fergie had left the band because she wanted to devote herself to becoming a “good mother.” “Fergie loves the band but she's focused on her role as a mother,” said Will.i.am. He also said that they know being a mother is hard work, explaining that Fergie really wants to embrace motherhood. He said they admire the decision taken by Fergie and they are there for her. Will.i.am has said that Fergie's Black Eyed Peas needs nothing but the best. Another of the members of Black Eyed Peas, Apl.de.ap said their schedule would continue to displace her.

Members of Black Eyed Peas also said Fergie 's departure gave them an opportunity to introduce singer J. To the universe, Rey Spirit. Speaking of the young new talent, Taboo, he said he feels honored to be “giving birth to a new artist”.

He added that Fergie is out “being a great mom and creating a fantastic new artist”. K. Rey Soul won the 2018 Philippine version of the series, The Voice. It has been confirmed that the new singer joined Black Eyed Peas soon after Fergie’s departure.

Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2017 after nearly ten years of being a member of the band. She launched her Dutchess and Double Dutchess solo albums in 2017, that Will.i.am helped produce. She founded her own Dutchess Music record label soon after.

More recently, Fergie posted the official promo for Black Eyed Peas for the launch of the new album. ’Congrats fam' Fergie wrote in her caption. The band's official Instagram account has responded to the singer's post saying they love her.

