Black Eyed Peas takes inspiration from Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn's Singham for latest video; Indian fans stoked

Black Eyed Peas used deep fake technology and re-imagined themselves as popular Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood heroes for their music video 'Action'. Check out the result below.
Black Eyed Peas have sent Indian fans into a dizzy since the pop group dropped a brand new music video titled 'Action' last week. If you think this is like any other music video in Hollywood, then hold your thoughts. Consisting of rappers Will.I.Am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, Black Eyed Peas' latest music video is an effort to help spread the word around alarming fake news and deep fake videos that have taken social media by storm. And for the same, the group used deep fake technology and re-imagined themselves as popular Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood heroes.

You heard it right. The 'Action' music video uses footage from five different Indian action films and combines it with deep fake technology. The scenes have been picked from films like S Shankar’s Enthiran starring Rajinikanth, Rohit Shetty’s Singham starring Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna, and Sundar C’s Aambala. Using deep fake tech, makers have replaced Rajinikath’s and Ajay Devgn’s faces with Will.I.Am and Taboo’s. 

Check out the video below: 

Will.i.Am took to Twitter and said, “Check out our video for #ACTION inspired by #BOLLYWOOD...ive always loved music from india...#Elephunk and #MonkeyBusiness were inspired by Indian Culture...thank you india for your vibrancy and contribution to the world." Music legend AR Rahman replied to his tweet saying, “The borders are blurring through art! #tamilcinema @directorshankar #rajnikant #india.”

The video delighted thousands of Indian fans who commented on the video. One user wrote, "The fact that he blends in South indian movies more than a South indian himself does blows my mind." While another commented, "The single greatest ad I've ever seen. I watched the entire thing."

What are your thoughts on Black Eyed Peas' music video Action? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

