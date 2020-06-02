Black Lives Matter: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Richard Madden & more join street protests

While many celebs have spoken their mind on the issue of racism, injustice and white supremacy, many others took to the streets and joined thousands of protestors over George Floyd's death.

The Black Lives Matter protests continues to rage across America as it continues to gain momentum. While parts of America witnessed violent clashes, many other places saw peaceful protests being carried out. Adding some heavy weight to these protests, Hollywood celebrities have now stepped out on the streets and are making their voice heard. For the unversed, the death of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd has led to violence and unrest by the public. Floyd died in police custody when an officer choked him to death by kneeling on his neck. On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the United States imposed curfews.

While many celebs have spoken their mind on the issue of racism, injustice and white supremacy, some others took to the streets. In fact, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse revealed that he even got arrested for participating in a protest. While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality, others are donating money to help George Floyd protestors' secure bailouts. Chrissy Teigen, Steve Carell and Seth Rogen have donated bail money to George Floyd protesters.

Let's take a look at celebrities who have marched out on the streets:

Ariana Grande

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Ariana took to Twitter to share glimpses of the protest and wrote, "hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please.#BLACKLIVESMATTER." The singer also urged protestors to stay safe.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The couple were spotted in Miami walking along with protestors and wearing masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. They were also spotted holding placards. Shawn Mendes had even shared his thoughts on Instagram a few days ago. As for Camila, the singer also shared a blank Black template on Instagram

Richard Madden

Richard Madden and his quarantine partner Froy Gutierrez were spotted attending the LA protests together, though the photos they shared on Instagram were individual selfies. The actor also shared a selfie of himself in the midst of the protest wearing a black tee and jeans along with a matching snapback and mask. "Peaceful Protest. Santa Monica. Black Lives Matter," Madden wrote.

Tessa Thompson

Halsey

Singer Halsey was at the frontline protesting in Santa Monica, California, and also provided medical aid to fellow protesters who had been injured. She wrote about the same and said, "do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are 'not lethal'. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we're exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered."

Timothée Chalamet

Singer Tinashe

Other celebs like Beyonce, Rihanna, Adele and George Clooney among others also spoke about the injustice. Sharing a photo of George Floyd, Adele wrote, "So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality."

George Clooney wrote a piece for a leading daily and called out racism and hate crimes. "This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine. It seems we've stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis. And we sure haven't done a very good job of that." He added, "So this week, as we're wondering what it's going to take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember we created these issues so we can fix them."

