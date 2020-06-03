Black Lives Matter: Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas join anti racism solidarity protest

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas joined the anti-racism solidarity protest holding Black Lives Matter sign. Read on to know more.

Ben Affleck and his quarantine partner Ana de Armas stepped out of their house to protest against the killing of George Floyd. The Two-time Oscar-winner and his girlfriend participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Venice Beach. In a picture that surfaces on social media earlier this week, the 47-year-old actor held a small sign that read ‘Black Lives Matter,’ standing alongside his 32-year-old Cuban girlfriend. Before showing up for the protest, Ben tweeted his thought about the civil unrest that has flared in the US cities after the death of Floyd.

“Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action,” he tweeted. The protests in the USA started after Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. Extending her support to the black people in the country, Ana posted a black square on her Insta handle, observing the Black Out Tuesday movement. Ever since the video of the horrifying incident went viral on social media, people across the country, including several celebrities, have been raising their voices in support of the black victims of police brutality.

Ben also held another sign that read “Save First Baptist Church of Venice.” The First Baptist Church of Venice was built in 1910 and has been a landmark building within the African American community, People reported. In February 2017, the church was sold for USD 6.3 million to a private holding company with plans to remodel the church, according to LA Curbed.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow & more celebs SLAM 'All Lives Matter' movement: Don’t make everything about you

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×