Black Lives Matter: Billie Eilish joins peaceful anti racism protest demanding justice for George Floyd

Billie Eilish participated in the peaceful anti racism Black Lives Matter protest demanding the justice for George Floyd. Read on to know more.

Billie Eilish joined the long list of celebrities who have participated in the Black Lives Matter protest across the USA, Daily Mail reported. The protest in the country started after Floyd the 46-year-old security guard, who died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. Billie has been supporting the cause from the very beginning via social media. The five-time Grammy winner. She recently also slammed the people for using the phrase “All Lives Matter,” instead of “Black Lives Matter.”

Blasting the people for the comments on social media, she wrote, “I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it…but holy f****** s*** I'm gonna just start talking. If I hear one more white person say 'all lives matter' one more f****** time Im gonna lose my f****** mind.”

“No one else is saying your life doesnt matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. You are not in need. you are not in danger. If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? No youre gonna help your friend because they are in pain because they are in need because they are bleeding,” she explained. She then noted that white people in America enjoy a certain kind of privilege Black people can only dream about.

