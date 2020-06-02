Black Lives Matter: Gal Gadot, Demi Lovato & more celebs join Blackout Tuesday protest for George Floyd

Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Gal Gadot, and many more celebrities joined the Blackout Tuesday protest for George Floyd. Read on to know more.

Reflecting on the killing of George Floyd and all the other black victims of police brutality, celebrities from the music industry have come together to participate in a day of silent Blackout Tuesday protest. Various celebs are observing the silent protest in solidarity with the black community days after Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. These celebrities took to social media and joined the movement by posting a plain black background image on their social media accounts with #BlackoutTuesday #BlackLivesMatter written in the caption.

Demi Lovato, Elton John, Kanye West, Drake, Scooter Braun, and Katy Perry extended their support by joining the movement. “I try to live my life to answer the question, “How can I be of service?” I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform. I hope that #BlackoutTuesday gives us all (especially in the music industry) an opportunity to take what we’re learning and put it into action on Wednesday, and every day going forward. This soon to be mother is going to work hard to make damn sure this world is a more just place for every child. #BlackLivesMatter,” Katy wrote in the caption.

Various Hollywood celebrities, including Gal Gadot, Orlando Bloom, and Jake Gyllenhaal also joined the silent protest by sharing the all-black image on their Insta feeds. On Friday, an image, calling for a music industry 'Black Out' on Tuesday along with hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, began circulating on social media. Reacting to this, several record companies announced that they will join the movement. The announcement of solidarity comes amid days of nationwide protests directed towards bringing justice to George Floyd.

The protests started after Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. The horrifying incident was caught on the camera and the clip instantly went viral on social media. The disgraced officer has since been fired and charged in the incident.

Check out the posts here:

