Black Lives Matter: Hugh Jackman slammed for sharing ‘propaganda’ photo of a protester hugging a policeman

Hugh Jackman is being accused of spreading ‘propaganda’ after he posted a picture of a protester hugging a policeman during a Black Lives Matter protest. Check it out.

Over the past few days, people across the USA, including several celebrities, have participated in the protest against the killing of George Floyd. People are coming together to raise their voices in support of the black victims of police brutality as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The ones who can’t physically join the protest, including various Hollywood celebrities, have been extending their support via social media. Hugh Jackman, who is currently practicing social distancing with his family in Australia, also shared a few posts in support of the movement and one of those posts did not go down well with the people.

Social media users are criticising the 52-year-old actor for sharing a photo of a protestor hugging an officer during one of the protests. On July 3, Hugh posted the picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it “Solidarity.” People reacted to the post and accused him of spreading propaganda by only sharing the good stuff and not posting videos and photos of the police brutally hitting the peaceful protesters. “This is shallow propaganda designed to obfuscate and maintain oppressive dynamics,” a Twitter user commented.

Check out the post here:

“You forgot the rest - Solidarity for a photo op, then back to shooting at and beating peaceful protesters and journalists,” another wrote. A few fans even pointed out that two of Hugh’s most celebrated movies, Les Miserables and X men, were about fighting injustice, inequality, and hatred. “Bro was in les miserables and he still doesn't get it?” a user wrote. “Did you pay attention to any of the x-men movies you were in?” another quipped.

