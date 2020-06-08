Black Lives Matter: Michael B Jordan urges Hollywood to support black talent in a powerful protest speech

Michael B Jordan delivered a powerful speech during Black Lives Matter protest and urged Hollywood to hire and support black talent. Read on to know more.

In an attempt to combat the racial inequality in the USA, Michael B. Jordan called for Hollywood to invest in black staff during a protest. The Black Panther actor showed up to participate in the Black Lives Matter protest against the killing of George Floyd and all the other black victims of police brutality and addressed the protesters with a powerful speech. Over the last few days, various Hollywood celebrities have broken the COVID 19 social distancing rule to join the anti-racism solidarity protests taking place across America.

Addressing the protestors, the 33-year-old actor took the mic to speak about his past film roles that have focused on themes of racial injustice and inequality and also reflected on the changes he hopes to see in the entertainment industry. Mentioning his role as Oscar Grant in 2013 indie film Fruitvale Station, the actor spoke about "pain" Grant's family felt when he was killed on New Year's Day in 2009 by a BART Police Officer in California. "I lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me," The Hollywood reported quoted the actor as saying.

"What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We've got to keep agitating things. We can't be complacent. We can't let this moment just pass us by, we have to continue to put our foot on their necks," he said during the protest. The protests started taking place after the video of Floyd's brutal killing went viral online last month. In addition to Jordan, several other celebrities including, Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, John Boyega, Sophie Turner, Ben Affleck, have taken to the streets to protest.

