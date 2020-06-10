Black Lives Matter: Taylor Swift urges fans to combat racial injustice & police brutality by voting

Taylor Swift finally tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and urged her fans to combat racial injustice and police brutality by voting for the right representatives.

Taylor Swift finally broke her silence and publically extended her support of the ongoing Black lives Matter movement. Swift took to twitter and spoke about racial injustice and police brutality and urged people to use their vote as a tool to fight racism. Ever since people in America started flooding the streets to protest against the tragic killing of George Floyd, several celebrities have come out in support of the cause, either by showing up for protests, or by sharing their thoughts via social media.

However, amid the civil unrest that has flared in the US cities, Swift stayed away from making any statements until now. The 30-year-old songstress addressed her 86 million followers on Twitter and asked them to vote for the correct representatives who would fight for justice and initiate concrete policy changes in the government. “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,' Swift tweeted on Tuesday. 'In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter,” she wrote.

This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels. https://t.co/kwwFjaXCuC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

In another tweet, the Shake It Off singer recommended a Medium article former President Barack Obama wrote, in which he addressed how to create change during this time. “This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels,” she posted. Swift also promoted mail-in voting so that people will not have to wait in line and risk their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. “We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard,' she wrote, along with a link to voting resources,” she wrote.

