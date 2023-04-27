Black Mirror is undoubtedly one of the best TV shows of the 21st century. It's a sci-fi anthology that brilliantly combines real-world technologies and ideas to create thought-provoking and often unsettling scenarios. The show is the true successor to the iconic series, The Twilight Zone, and surpasses even the 2019 reboot.The show's brilliance lies in its ability to use the near future as a lens to examine the present. Black Mirror's finest episodes explore the impact of today's dominant technologies such as smartphones, social media, virtual reality, and drones, and take them to their logical conclusion. This makes it one of the most well-written horror shows ever made, and its ability to do for computers and the internet what Jaws did for the beach is truly impressive.

Men Against Fire (Season 3, Episode 5)

"Men Against Fire" is a gripping portrayal of a dystopian future where soldiers are deployed to eliminate supposed threats known as "roaches." The story centers around the character of Stripe (Malachi Kirby), a soldier who begins to question the morality of the brutal tactics used against these perceived enemies. As he delves deeper into the mission, a disturbing revelation is uncovered - the soldiers are implanted with a neural device that alters their perception of the enemies, who are in reality innocent people from a marginalized group. This thought-provoking narrative challenges our perceptions of power and morality, leaving a lasting impact on the viewer."

The National Anthem (Season 1, Episode 1)

Black Mirror solidified its position as one of the most compelling dystopian series with its debut episode, "The National Anthem." The episode sparked conversations and debates about the controversial yet captivating new show. The storyline follows Prime Minister Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) as he faces a difficult dilemma when a member of the royal family is kidnapped. In order to save the victim, he is coerced into performing a publicly humiliating act. This thought-provoking episode sets the tone for the rest of the series, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats and eagerly anticipating what's to come.

White Bear (Season2, Episode 2)

In "White Bear," the protagonist Victoria Skillane (played by Lenora Crichlow) awakens to a world of confusion, with no recollection of her whereabouts or why she is there. She discovers that she is being filmed for the entertainment of others, while a group of individuals, resembling characters from horror movies, relentlessly chase her. As she struggles to come to grips with her predicament, she realizes that this is not the first time she has experienced this terrifying ordeal.

Be Right Back (Season 2, Episode 1)

The hauntingly realistic Black Mirror episode, "Be Right Back," follows the emotional journey of Martha (played by Hayley Atwell) as she grapples with the heart-wrenching loss of her boyfriend, Ash (Domhnall Gleeson). In her search for solace, Martha discovers a cutting-edge service that utilizes artificial intelligence to create a digital replica of Ash, based on his online activity and their past messages. Intrigued by the possibility of reconnecting with her lost love, Martha decides to give the service a try. As the AI version of Ash begins to learn and evolve, it becomes increasingly difficult to differentiate between the real and virtual Ash, ultimately leading to an unsettling and thought-provoking exploration of the boundaries of technology and human connection.

Fifteen Million Merits

In "Fifteen Million Merits," Daniel Kaluuya delivers a captivating performance as Bing, a man living in a world where people are forced to ride exercise bikes incessantly to generate energy and earn credits. However, his monotonous life is turned upside down when he meets Abi (Jessica Brown Findlay) and becomes determined to help her earn enough credits to participate in a talent show and achieve fame. This thought-provoking episode explores themes of ambition, sacrifice, and the price of fame in a dystopian society driven by technology.

