Black Mirror season 6: New episode titles hint at a frightening adventure; Here's what to expect

Over the previous five seasons, the Emmy-winning anthology series has taken viewers on the most terrifying excursions, but the upcoming chapter will be the most surprising yet something unexpected.

Creator Charlie Brooker hopes to elevate the series to a whole new level with five brand-new episodes. "The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through and through, but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before," he told Tudum recently.

What can we anticipate from Season 6? To give you a hint, below are the names of all five episodes, along with a brief summary of each.

"Joan Is Awful"

An ordinary lady is surprised to learn that a worldwide streaming site has begun a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, starring Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault.

The film was directed by Ally Pankiw and written by Charlie Brooker.

Stars: The season will be studded with Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, and Ben Barnes.

"Loch Henry"

A young couple arrives in a tranquil Scottish hamlet to begin work on a genteel nature documentary, but they are pulled into a juicy local narrative involving horrible historical events.

The film is directed by Sam Miller and written by Charlie Brooker.

Stars: Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan are among the names mentioned.

"Beyond the Sea"

In a different 1969, two men on a dangerous high-tech mission grapple with the aftermath of an unspeakable catastrophe.

John Crowley directed the film, which was written by Charlie Brooker Aaron.

Stars: Josh Hartnett, Rory Culkin, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Paul

"Mazey Day"

A troubled actress is pursued by obnoxious photographers while coping with the aftermath of a hit-and-run event.

Directed by Uta Briesewitz

It was written by Charlie Brooker.

Stars: Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz, and Clara Rugaard

"Demon 79"

1979, Northern England To avoid calamity, a modest sales assistant is told she must commit heinous crimes.

Directed by Toby Haynes

Written by Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali

Stars:Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, David Shields, and Katherine Rose Morley

Which is created by Brooker and Jones' production company, Broke & Bones, and has executive producers Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, Bisha K. Ali, and Brooker.

Season 6 of Black Mirror

Black Mirror season six, which consists of these five surprising and perplexing stories, is set to premiere on Netflix in June. Without a doubt, we will all look back and wonder why we dared to look into the aforementioned mirror again. With such a strong cast, maybe it will be worth the extra nightmares.

