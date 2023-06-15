Black Mirror Season 6: Release date, cast, and more

After four long years since its last season aired in 2019, the suspense-filled sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is making its return to Netflix. Fans of Charlie Brooker's Emmy-winning creation can finally rejoice as the sixth season promises to deliver a fresh batch of unsettling and thought-provoking stories. With five new episodes on the horizon, Brooker teases a mix of familiar themes and exciting new elements that challenge the boundaries of what viewers can expect from the acclaimed series.

Release date of Black Mirror season 6

Black Mirror Season 6 is set to premiere on June 15, creating a buzz of anticipation among fans worldwide.

The cast of Black Mirror season 6

As with previous seasons, each episode of Black Mirror boasts a new ensemble cast. Season 6 features notable talents, including Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin, Auden Thornton, Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields.

Episode details of Black Mirror season 6 revealed

Netflix has provided a glimpse into the upcoming episodes, revealing their titles and brief descriptions. The first episode, titled Joan is Awful, features an average woman portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault, who is shocked to discover that her life has become the inspiration for a prestige TV drama. The second episode, Loch Henry, follows a young couple embarking on a nature documentary project in a Scottish town, uncovering a dark local history. The alternative 1969 storyline of Beyond the Sea explores the consequences of a high-tech mission, while Mazey Day delves into the life of a troubled starlet dealing with paparazzi and the aftermath of a hit-and-run incident. Finally, Demon 79 takes us back to 1979 Northern England, where a meek sales assistant is forced to commit terrible acts to prevent a disaster.

Behind the scenes of season 6 of Black Mirror

Production for Black Mirror Season 6 began in June 2022, following the show's renewal and the formation of Brooker and Annabel Jones' production company, Broke and Bones. Netflix made an unprecedented investment in the company, solidifying its exclusivity over the series. Alongside Brooker and Jones, executive producers Jessica Rhoades and Bisha K. Ali from Broke and Bones also contribute their expertise to ensure the show's continued success.

As the premiere of Black Mirror Season 6 nears, the anticipation continues to build. Fans of the series eagerly await the return of its unique blend of dystopian storytelling, compelling performances, and mind-bending narratives. Get ready for another unforgettable season of Black Mirror.

