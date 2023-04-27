Black Mirror Season 6 Teaser out: Netflix drops major updates on release date and star cast

The highly anticipated official teaser of Black Mirror Season 6 is finally out. Along with the trailer, Netflix has dropped major update on the show's release date and star cast.

Salma Hayek Pinault in Black Mirror (Credits: Netflix)

Black Mirror, the famous web series is making a comeback to Netflix with its Season 6, very soon. The OTT giant recently took to its official social media handles and dropped the much-awaited official teaser of Black Mirror Season 6, to the much excitement of cine-goers across the globe. According to Charlie Brooker, the creator of the show, the team has "stretched the parameters of what a Black Mirror show even is" with his highly anticipated sixth season.

Black Mirror Season 6 teaser out

The official teaser of Black Mirror Season 6 hints that the new installment of the series will have more dysfunction, darkness, and dystopia expected by the fans, but both the violence and production value seems to be definitely a notch higher. In his post on the Netflix fan website Tudum, writer-creator Charlie Brooker has confirmed that he has broken his own rules for the sixth season of the show, especially for a few episodes.

Check out Black Mirror Season 6 teaser, below: 

