Black Mirror Season 7: Charlie Brooker Opens Up About USS Callister Sequel Episode

The journey to the sequel of Black Mirror's season 7 episode USS Callister is detailed by series creator Charlie Brooker. Originally airing in 2017 as the premiere episode of Black Mirror season 4, this story features Jesse Plemons portraying Robert Daly.

He is an unhappy worker at a large software corporation and entraps his coworkers in a game reminiscent of Star Trek and other science fiction classics by making sentient digital clones of them, until one of them rebels. It was directed by Andor's Toby Haynes and written by William Bridges and Brooker.

It has been praised as one of the best episodes of Black Mirror. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooker sheds light on the filming process and explains the reason behind going for USS Callister for the sequel.

Black Mirror creator teases exciting new season

Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, is discussing something exciting related to the upcoming season. According to him, there's a "really cool" twist – something the show has "never done before."

Brooker discussed the much-anticipated sequel to the USS Callister episode. He elaborated on how the original episode naturally lent itself to a continuation. For him, writing a character beyond a single episode was a novel and enjoyable experience.

"This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it's partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I'm going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years," Brooker explained.

However, scheduling conflicts and the pandemic threw a wrench in the plans. It looked like it wouldn't happen, so he was thrilled when it finally came together. He emphasized the unique opportunity this follow-up presented. "I've never had it before on 'Black Mirror' to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that's been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic," he added.

When asked about what viewers can expect, Brooker hinted that they should not make any assumptions, particularly regarding the character Robert Daly, portrayed by Jesse Plemons, who may not reappear due to his character's death. He did confirm that the story picks up where it left off and introduces new characters alongside the returning ones.

Creator’s vision for the sequel

Details about the upcoming episode of Black Mirror are still under wraps, but one exciting reveal is that a character from a previous episode will be making a comeback. It remains uncertain, however, whether Cristin Milioti or Jesse Plemons will reprise their roles as Nanette Cole or the villainous Daly. The return of any of the popular supporting cast members, including Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen, has also not been confirmed.

Brooker has drawn parallels between his satirical mockumentary, Cunk On Earth, and this new episode. He made sure to point out that the well-received mockumentary came from a totally different series. USS Callister is still a fan favorite because of its unique blend of humor and darkness as well as the outstanding performances of Aaron Paul and Kirsten Dunst.

