Black Mirror Season 7 New Trailer OUT: Know All 6 Episode Titles, Cast, Synopsis, Runtime and More Details
Check out the plot, cast, and episode synopsis of Black Mirror Season 7 with new trailer OUT now. Keep reading to know more.
Netflix has released the eagerly awaited trailer and extensive episode list for Black Mirror Season 7, welcoming back Charlie Brooker's award-winning dystopian series.
The new season, premiering on April 10, consists of six individual tales, including a celebration of Bandersnatch, the show's interactive episode, as well as a sequel for USS Callister.
The season premiere, Common People (56 minutes), features Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, and Chris O'Dowd. Ally Pankiw directed the episode about a medical crisis that compels a desperate husband to enroll his wife in an expensive survival system that employs high tech.
The 49-minute second episode, Bête Noire, directed by Toby Haynes, follows confectionery whiz kid Maria, played by Siena Kelly, who gets suspicious of mysterious new co-worker Verity, played by Rosy McEwen.
Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, and Awkwafina lead a dreamlike story in which a Hollywood actress becomes trapped inside an interactive remake of an old British movie in Hotel Reverie (1 hour 16 minutes). Haolu Wang directs it.
Plaything (45 minutes), by David Slade, revolves around a strange murder case tied to a cryptic 1990s computer game. The detective's episode features Will Poulter, Michele Austin, Asim Chaudhry, Peter Capaldi, and more.
Eulogy stars Paul Giamatti and runs for 46 minutes. In it, a man finds an innovative new method, allowing him to step into vintage photographs that evoke strong emotions.
Lastly, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprise their roles in USS Callister: Into Infinity (1 hour 28 minutes), the sixth episode of Black Mirror Season 7. The episode, directed by Toby Haynes, finds the USS Callister crew stuck inside a never-ending virtual universe.
