Black Panther 2: Chadwick Boseman starrer film to act as the narrative transition for the new MCU era?

Will Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther 2 act as the narrative transition for the new MCU phase 5? Read on to know more.

After Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, Marvel fans were curious about the studio’s future projects, considering with the last Avengers film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe bid goodbye to many of its titular superheroes including Iron Man and Black Widow. The fans didn’t have to wait for long because later the same year, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, revealed details about the MCU's Phase 5 lineup. The new line-up included eagerly awaited projects like The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While the line-up was announced last year, the creators did not spill any more details about the films and how they will take the stories forward while linking them with the past events. However, some reports now suggest that Black Panther 2 will act as the narrative transition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 slate. Reportedly, Kevin has decided to use the Chadwick Boseman starrer as a placeholder to mark the beginning of another phase.

It has been speculated that T’Challa might end up passing the torch onto Shuri, who will take up all the hero’s responsibilities, Cheat Sheet reported. This means Shuri will take over for T’Challa as Black Panther in the next installment. And this way, the creators will successfully introduce another lead female superhero in the MCU. It is also possible that Storm might end up becoming one of the first mutants to appear in Black Panther 2. This connection will lead us to an X-Men movie. ALSO READ: Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr reveals THIS is the best film he has ever done and it is not an MCU film

