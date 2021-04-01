Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler opens up about filming the sequel without Chadwick Boseman

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ryan Coogler talked about filming Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman. Take a look.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler talked about working on the second installment of Black Panther after the demise of the film’s legendary lead actor Chadwick Boseman. The late actor was also supposed to be play a part in the Wakanda spin-off series. The pre-production work is underway for the sequel which is currently untitled. Coogler paid a tribute to the iconic star after his demise by penning a note for him. Now, the director has opened up about filming the forthcoming sequel without the actor.

The director told the news outlet, “It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective.” Coogler further explained how the actor was meant to play his part in the film. He continued, “Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of before I was hired before any of the actresses were hired.”

The director recalled the time he got to spend with Boseman on the set. “On that set, he was all about everybody else. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off-camera. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”

