Black Panther 2: Marvel Studios president REVEALS what to expect from the film after Chadwick Boseman’s demise

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently opened up on what fans can expect from Black Panther 2 after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing.

Black Panther 2 which is currently in the works remained a mystery for a long time after the film’s lead--Chadwick Boseman’s tragic and unfortunate passing in 2020. For the unversed, the beloved actor passed away last year after losing a battle with colon cancer and after fans’ plea, it was previously confirmed that his role will not be recast. Now, writer/director Ryan Coogler has finally revealed some details about how he’s going to tell the monumental story without star Chadwick Boseman returning as T’Challa.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently spoke to Deadline and revealed how the team plans to proceed without their lead star and heart of the film, the late Chadwick Boseman. Feige said that fans can expect the story to be about Wakanda, just as the previous one of the franchise was. The team is aiming to explore places, characters and subcultures within Wakanda for the upcoming film.

He added that the team is not planning to add Chadwick via CG and they are still firm on not recasting the role of T’Challa. Feige added that the writer Ryan Coogler is hard at work, trying to figure out a way to do justice to the script and film, as well as the legacy the last star and former Black Panther Chadwick Boseman has left behind. Feige said that currently, the teams focussing on furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.

Credits :Deadline

