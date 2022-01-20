Black Panther 2: Will Michael B. Jordan return as Erik Killmonger again? Here's what the actor has to say

The fans want Killmonger's return to MCU! With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for release in November 2022, fans eagerly anticipate the return of Michael B. Jordan's iconic character in the film, Erik Killmonger. Even though the death of the character was certain in the last film, fans have their fingers crossed in hopes of a miraculous Marvel twist that will bring back Killmonger.

After the Creed actor was brought back as a voice actor for Killmonger in Marvel's new animated series, What if...?, fans have speculated that this return might be a slight nod to the revival of his character in Black Panther 2. In a chat with MTV News, Jordan was asked about this potential comeback to which he replied, "I think it's a character and a world that I love so much, who knows? But as we all know Marvel has their plans and their things, who knows how things are going to shake out."

This ambiguous answer has left fans confused once again. The Marvel franchise is famous for its secrecy and critical plot twists which leaves actors in a serious bind during interviews more often than not. Ever since Spiderman: No Way Home and Andrew Garfield's vehement denial of being a part of the movie which was subsequently proved false after the movie came out, the fans have started accepting every answer with a grain of salt. Michael B. Jordan's answer has shaken the Marvel fan universe once more as theorists are busy decoding hints of Kill Monger's possible return on the big screen.

