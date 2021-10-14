Black Panther 2's Letitia Wright RESPONDS to claims about sharing anti vax comments on MCU film's set

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently took to Instagram to address claims made by reports about her sharing anti-vax comments on the sets on her Marvel film. The actress strongly denied the reports about her conduct on set maintaining that it was false news and wrote, "I honestly assert that this was completely untrue."

In a long note shared on her Instagram account, Wright who famously essays the role of Shuri in Marvel's Black Panther 2 denied all claims about sharing her anti-vax sentiments on the film's set as first claimed by The Hollywood Reporter via a source. Letitia in her post wrote, "The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue."

The actress further added a comment about her work ethic and wrote, "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus."

Several reports earlier this month claimed that Letitia was vocal about her anti-vaccination views while shooting for Black Panther in Atlanta. The actress first came under fire for being an anti-vaxxer last year after she shared an anti-vaccination video on her social media, following which she deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The actress in her recent clarification did not make a mention of the words vaccination or anti-vax views.

