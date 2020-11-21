Black Panther 2's shoot to commence in July 2021 with Letitia Wright's Shuri taking on a more prominent role?

According to a recent report, Black Panther 2's filming will commence in Atlanta, Georgia in July for six months, more or less. This news comes in light of Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking demise in August.

Chadwick Boseman's death has left an indelible mark in Hollywood, especially in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) where he was idolised as Black Panther. Before the heartbreaking news made its way, Boseman was supposed to kickstart shooting for Black Panther 2 in March 2021. While Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler are working out a plan of how Black Panther 2 will come about, a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter may have unveiled some of their drawn-out ideas.

According to THR, Black Panther 2's filming will commence in Atlanta, Georgia in July 2021 and last for upwards of six months. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett will mostly reprise their characters for Black Panther sequel as Wright's Shuri may take on a more prominent role, which will delight MCU fans. Moreover, THR also reported that Tenoch Huerta of Narcos: Mexico fame is currently in talks to play one of the antagonists in Black Panther 2. While Marvel didn't comment on the report and also haven't revealed how they plan to proceed with the MCU film without Boseman, they did indicate it will not use CGI in order to include the late actor in Black Panther 2.

What direction do you think Marvel should go with when it comes to Black Panther 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the buzz about franchise's potential sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Earlier, in a statement confirming Chadwick's death, his family had shared about the actor playing Black Panther, "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×