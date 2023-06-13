Black Panther actor Tenoch Huerta reacts to sexual abuse allegations; Says it's ‘false and unsubstantiated’

Tenoch Huerta, the Mexican actor who is best known for his performance as Namor, an antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Maria Elena Rios, who is a musician, accused the Marvel actor of repeated sexual abuse in a Twitter thread recently. The saxophonist suggested that Huerta is a 'sexual predator', to the much shock of the Black Panther fans who have loved his performance. However, Tenoch Huerta has now strongly dismissed the allegations against him.

Tenoch Huerta reacts to sexual abuse allegations against him with a statement

However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor has now strongly dismissed the sexual abuse allegations against him with an official statement sent to Variety. According to Tenoch Huerta, he dated Maria Elena Rios for several months, and their relationship was entirely consensual, loving warm, and, supportive until it ended. The actor added that Maria Elena started misrepresenting their relationship both privately and among their mutual friends, after it ended.

"About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. However, after it ended, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends," reads Tenoch Huerta's official statement.

"As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive," concluded the actor.

Marvel Studios stays silent

According to the reports published by Variety, the Marvel Studios have not reacted to the sexual abuse allegations against the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, yet. So it is yet to be revealed whether Tenoch Huerta will be a part of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films, in the wake of the allegations against him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marvel unveils Stan Lee documentary's heartwarming trailer: Release date, time and streaming details