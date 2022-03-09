Black Panther director Ryan Coogler gets falsely accused of staging a bank robbery

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was wrapped up in a false allegation case. The 35-year-old creator was mistaken for a robber while he attempted to withdraw a large sum of his money. According to reports by TMZ, via ET, Coogler was handcuffed for a brief amount of time when he tried to ask for USD 12,000 in cash from his account at a Bank of America.

The confusion arose, reportedly, when the director asked for the sum of money by handing out a note to the banker all the while wearing a face mask and sunglasses, the employee got falsely suspicious of Coogler and concluded that he was trying to stage a robbery. The staff member, subsequently, decided to call the cops on him which led to the Creed director ending up in restraints. The note Coogler passed stated, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet,"

However, Coogler was not the only one who wound up shackled in the misunderstanding. The police also detained two other individuals who were waiting for the director in an SUV just outside the bank. The case soon became crystal clear as the cops realised the misjudgement of the staff member who was then blamed for the whole situation. In the reports by TMZ, the employee in charge is described as a pregnant black woman.

Meanwhile, the director is said to have demanded the batch numbers of the cops on the scene after the case was cleared. Coogler's representative told ET on his behalf, "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

ALSO READ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Feige teases Ryan Coogler has 'done some remarkable things in the story'