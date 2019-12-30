Black Panther finally gets REVENGE on Deadpool in the upcoming Marvel comic; Details Inside

Black Panther, Deadpool, Marvel, comic book, Black Panther and Deadpool, Black Panther and Deadpool story, Black Panther latest news, Deadpool latest news, Marvel comic books.

While he is technically a Marvel superhero, Deadpool’s flexible morals tend to land him in trouble with other superheroes time and again, one of them being Black Panther. In the comic books, Deadpool and Black Panther have been at war for ages and according to a recent report, it seems like the latest comic book, Black Panther and The Agents of Wakanda is finally giving the king of Wakanda the revenge he has been waiting for. The comic book has given an unexpected twist to the character of Black Panther, who was till now considered to be a lone wolf fighting for his people, by giving him a team of superheroes.

The story features King T'Challa's as the leader of the Avengers, who fight against the evil and take down their enemies as a team. And while the team has taken on some outlandish enemies already, confronting Wade Wilson aka Deadpool is no cakewalk. While fans might think the agents are not yet prepared to tackle one of the strongest Marvel superheroes, that is exactly what the agents will be doing next. In the official preview for Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda #5, the group of superheroes pick fights with Deadpool.

For the universe, in the pages of Black Panther vs. Deadpool, Wade Wilson gets inside Black Panther’s mid and makes T'Challa disremember Deadpool, and then throws him out of his own county. Further, Deadpool becomes the new Black Panther and ends up stealing all of Wakanda’s vibranium. He even tries on his own version of the Black Panther suit without permission. And now clearly, T’Challa is back for some much-needed revenge and while the preview is out, the fans will only get to know the final outcome of the fight once the full version hits the stores on January 1.

