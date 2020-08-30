Black Panther: MCU fans request Marvel Studios to NOT replace Chadwick Boseman in the sequel

After Chadwick Boseman's tragic and untimely passing, his film Black Panther 2 faces uncertainty as fans request Marvel Studio not to recast the late actor.

Chadwick Boseman who passed away yesterday after losing a battle with colon cancer was signed on to star in a sequel to Black Panther before his tragic death and fans are wondering if the movie will still happen. While the movie already has a release date of May 6, 2022, production had not yet begun on the movie and it’s currently unclear what will happen with the movie.

American film director Ryan Coogler is confirmed to write and direct the sequel to the blockbuster smash hit. Following Boseman’s death, the sequel is no longer featured on Chadwick‘s IMDb page in the section for his upcoming roles.

There’s still a chance that we’ll get to see Chadwick as T’Challa one last time though as he was set to appear in the Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If. The upcoming series, set to debut in 2021, explores what might have happened if certain moments in Marvel history ended in a different way. Nearly all of the stars from the MCU will appear in the series, but it’s unknown if Chadwick already recorded his voiceover work or not.

Marvel has recast roles in the MCU in the past, but fans are already campaigning for the studio to not recast T’Challa. Some previous examples of recasting include Mark Ruffalo taking over for Edward Norton as Hulk and Don Cheadle stepping in as War Machine for Terrence Howard.

