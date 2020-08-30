  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Black Panther: MCU fans request Marvel Studios to NOT replace Chadwick Boseman in the sequel

After Chadwick Boseman's tragic and untimely passing, his film Black Panther 2 faces uncertainty as fans request Marvel Studio not to recast the late actor.
21173 reads Mumbai
Black Panther: MCU fans request Marvel Studios to NOT replace Chadwick Boseman in the sequel Black Panther: MCU fans request Marvel Studios to NOT replace Chadwick Boseman in the sequel
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chadwick Boseman who passed away yesterday after losing a battle with colon cancer was signed on to star in a sequel to Black Panther before his tragic death and fans are wondering if the movie will still happen. While the movie already has a release date of May 6, 2022, production had not yet begun on the movie and it’s currently unclear what will happen with the movie.

 

American film director Ryan Coogler is confirmed to write and direct the sequel to the blockbuster smash hit. Following Boseman’s death, the sequel is no longer featured on Chadwick‘s IMDb page in the section for his upcoming roles. 

 

There’s still a chance that we’ll get to see Chadwick as T’Challa one last time though as he was set to appear in the Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If. The upcoming series, set to debut in 2021, explores what might have happened if certain moments in Marvel history ended in a different way. Nearly all of the stars from the MCU will appear in the series, but it’s unknown if Chadwick already recorded his voiceover work or not.

 

Marvel has recast roles in the MCU in the past, but fans are already campaigning for the studio to not recast T’Challa. Some previous examples of recasting include Mark Ruffalo taking over for Edward Norton as Hulk and Don Cheadle stepping in as War Machine for Terrence Howard. 

 

ALSO READ: Chadwick Boseman passes away Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie & others pay heartfelt tributes

Credits :IMDb

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement