Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away of Colon Cancer at 43: Reports

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passes away at the age of 43 after succumbing to cancer; Read on

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his film Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of cancer, at the age of 43. Taking to Twitter, Chadwick’s official account shared the news, and his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

For all those who don’t know, Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and after a four-year long battle with cancer, the actor passed away today i.e. August 29, 2020, and as per the family statement, the actor died in his home, “with his wife and family by his side.” Earlier, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Chadwick Boseman shared a post on Instagram about helping hospitals that serve African-American communities, and after his post, his fans expressed a sense of concern about the actor’s dramatic weight loss.

Chadwick Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina and after getting his first television role in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch, he was later seen in films such as The Kill Hole, 42, Draft day, Gods of Egypt, Message From the King, Marshall, among others. However, it was the titular role in 2018 blockbuster Black Panther that will continue to remain his best piece of work.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s fans express concern over his drastic weight loss

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×