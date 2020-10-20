Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the buzz about franchise's potential sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August this year. Two months since his death, Black Panther star Letitia Wright says that the franchise's potential sequel is "not something (she) even want to think about."

It hasn't even been two months since the unfortunate demise of Chadwick Boseman and the chatter about Black Panther sequel has begun on social media platforms. The international actor, who was the face of the Marvel superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was supposed to return to the franchise for Black Panther 2. With his sudden death, the sequel is the last thing on the cast member Letitia Wright's mind right now. Speaking with Porter over the weekend, the actress said that she is still grieving the loss of her "brother."

The 26-year-year old said she doesn't even want to think about the Black Panther sequel right now. She added that the thought of doing the franchise's next movie sans the late actor is "strange." "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it," she said.

The new statement comes weeks after Letitia penned a letter for her co-star. "God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will," her letter read. She also shared a recital on social media where she recalled the first time she met Chadwick, the memories she made with him on the sets of the Marvel movie and more. Check it out here: Black Panther star Letitia Wright aka Shuri recalls her first meet with Chadwick Boseman in a moving recital

