Black Panther star Letitia Wright aka Shuri recalls her first meet with Chadwick Boseman in a moving recital

Chadwick Boseman passed away last week. The Black Panther's co-star Letitia Wright, who played Shuri in the MCU, recited a touching poem in the memory of the actor.

After Michael B Jordan and Ryan Coogler paid their tributes, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright recited a poem remembering Chadwick Boseman. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor passed away on August 28. His family revealed that he was battling colon cancer since 2016. His silence battled left everyone in shock. As soon as the news broke out, Wright took to social media and confessed that his passing on has left her feeling hurt. "This hurts. Really hurts," she tweeted before she issued a lengthy statement.

Now, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video where she is heard reciting a poem about her "brother." She began by describing Chadwick as "a soul so beautiful," before adding that the room would carry a sense of calm when you walked into a room. "You always moved with grace and ease," she said. The actress confessed to having an opportunity to say her final goodbyes.

"Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye," she said. Wright also revealed she had messaged the actor a few times but presumed he was busy. "I didn't know you were dealing with so much," she added.

The MCU actress went on to recall her first meeting with Chadwick. "I'll never forget the day that I met you before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you. God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will. But now, my heart is broken. Searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity," she said.

"I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room, as Ryan gave us notes," Wright added, referring to the time both stars spent on the sets of Black Panther. She goes on to say that it hurts her to learn that Chadwick is no more. Check out the whole clip here.

