Black Panther star Michael B Jordan to make his directorial debut with 2015’s Creed franchise: Report

Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan will reportedly be making his directorial debut with Sylvester Stallone starrer Creed. Michael will allegedly be acting and directing the much-anticipated Creed III.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is in talks to make his directorial debut! Film studio MGM is working on making a third instalment of the Creed movie series and the 33-year-old actor is reportedly interested in directing it, according to Deadline. Michael is already planning on reprising his role as Adonis Creed in the Creed III, but he is now considering directing the movie as well. Which would mark his directorial debut.

Creed III would be the ninth instalment in the Rocky franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone which was released in 1977. The first Creed movie was released in 2015 and was directed by Ryan Coogler. Creed II was released in 2018 and was directed by Steve Caple Jr. Michael served as an executive producer on the sequel.

In case you missed it, a couple of weeks ago, Michael B. Jordan recently shared a thirst trap with an important message for fans. The 33-year-old Black Panther star teased his followers with a hot shirtless photo while calling for everyone to vote in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday (October 13). “Vote Early,” he simply captioned the post, which featured him showing off his bare chest and biting his lip in a suggestive pose.

ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan pays tribute to his late co-star Chadwick Boseman: I wish we had more time

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×