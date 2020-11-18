Black Panther star Michael B Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: It’s a good club to be a part of

It's none other than Michael B. Jordan, who was declared as People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 with the Black Panther star quipping that the women in his family will be especially proud of his new title.

For weeks, the guessing game has been strong as to who is People's pick of Sexiest Man Alive for this year. Finally, the wait is over and we now know who is officially crowned as People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020. It's none other than Michael B. Jordan! Whether it be dazzling us as Killmonger in Black Panther or giving a riveting performance in Just Mercy, Jordan is definitely worthy of the title bestowed upon him.

Sharing his thoughts on being named the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael quipped on his Instagram page, "My grandma lookin down talkin bout 'that’s my baby.'" Elaborating on how the women in his family are definitely proud of his recent title, the 33-year-old actor confessed to People, "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for."

Moreover, the Without Remorse star shared that it was a cool feeling to be named the Sexiest Man Alive and quipped how everyone used to joke around saying that this was the one title he was probably not going to get. "But it's a good club to be a part of," Jordan concluded to People.

Congratulations, Michael B. Jordan!

What did you think of Michael B. Jordan being named People's Sexiest Man Alive? Yay, or did you have someone else in mind? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

