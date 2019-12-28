Black Panther star Michael B Jordan reveals if the world is ready for a black Superman amidst casting rumours

Michael B. Jordan recently revealed in an interview if he feels the world is ready to embrace a black Superman. Read below to know what the Black Panther star had to say on the same.

When it comes to the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), Justice League (2017) had Warner Brothers Studio scratching their heads, because of the box-office disaster, and moving in a different direction. While Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa got Wonder Woman 84 and Aquaman 2, Ben Affleck was replaced by Robert Pattinson as the new Batman in Matt Reeves' directorial, The Batman. That leaves us with Henry Cavill led Superman and what the future holds for Clark Kent in the DC Universe. Henry had recently suggested that he is not done playing Superman whereas rumours were also rife that Black Panther (2018) star Michael B. Jordan was in the running to replace Cavill.

While speaking to MTV News, Michael had recently shared that if he were to play Superman, it would be "authentic" and something that people would "really support." In another interview with Black Film, when asked if the world is ready for a black Superman, Jordan stated, "We got so many black superheroes out there. For me, it’s like, I’m a fan of comic books. I grew up watching anime and DC and Marvel and so I understand people’s reservations for change of certain things. I understand the difference. Why do these changes all this diversity stuff, you just want to make them Black. It doesn’t make sense. Clark Kent, he’s from this is and from that, and all the history. I get it. I totally understand."

However, the 32-year-old actor was quick to note that if he ever stepped into a situation like essaying a black Superman, it would be with "great care and caution." Michael feels that the world is ready for a lot of changes, not specifically speaking about himself. The Just Mercy star also reiterated that a black Superman is not one of the changes the actor is doing, he's "not saying that at all."

"I’ve been rumored to play Morpheus, Superman, Cyborg, The Green Lantern, Power Rangers, DuckTales, the Mickey Mouse reboot and whatever else is going on out there so I can’t be everything," Jordan quipped.

Henry Cavill once reprising Superman or Michael B. Jordan playing the first black Superman - who's got your vote?

