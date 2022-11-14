Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 5 Best Moments from Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett's movie that left us shook

*SPOILERS ALERT* Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released last week and is causing giant mayhem at the global box office, making history and deservedly so! The highly-anticipated MCU Phase 4 movie was on everyone's radar, especially with the immeasurable loss of Chadwick Boseman , who played the beloved King T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paying a kingly tribute to the Oscar-nominated actor, while also carrying forward Wakanda's narrative, were Black Panther's OG cast members led by Letitia Wright as Shuri.

King T'Challa's Funeral & Shuri Grieves Her Big Bro

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever immediately begins with King T'Challa's death as Wakanda grieves together in mourning and in celebration of their leader. Seeing those close to T'Challa - mirroring the OG Black Panther cast processing Chadwick Boseman's demise - dressed in white while Dora Milaje led by Okoye (Danai Gurira) walked with T'Challa's casket that bears the Black Panther symbol is a heartbreaking sight. However, in parallel, to witness the Wakandans dancing as an ode to their King is equally beautiful. Subsequently, a moving homage is paid to Boseman with the trademark MCU opening credits filled with photos and videos of T'Challa while the silence in the background speaks volumes. A tear-jerker beginning, indeed!

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's final scene, finally seeing Shuri grieve her cherished brother T'Challa in Haiti, as she follows her mother Queen Ramonda's (Angela Bassett) ritual of burning her funeral ceremonial robe hits you hard. What's even more impactful is Shuri remembering fond memories of her big bro, with no music in the background. This left the coldest of hearts weeping, as fans also got to grieve Chadwick Boseman's loss in tandem.

Killmonger's Memorable Cameo & Shuri Becomes Black Panther

A superstar appearance that MCU fans were hoping for is Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger and that's exactly what we were treated with in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in the form of a classy cameo. After successfully reconstructing the heart-shaped herb - thanks to some help from the Talokan necklace gifted by Namor - Shuri ingests it. However, instead of T'Challa or Ramonda, Shuri sees a vision of Killmonger in the Ancestral Plane. Killmonger tries to manipulate Shuri into exacting revenge on Namor for killing her mother, arguing that they are very alike. While shaken up over seeing Killmonger instead of her close family members, Shuri gains superhuman abilities - in a mirror scene to T'Challa in Black Panther as her strength destroys a prototype - and is accepted by the other Wakandan tribes as the new Black Panther. Shuri is able to swiftly get into her Black Panther moniker as seen in the captivating action scenes that follow. The fact that she chooses to be like her brother, instead of Killmonger, and spare Namor's life is a bittersweet symphony.

T'Challa & Nakia's Big Secret Revealed in Touching Mid-Credits Scene

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever doesn't have a post-credits scene, Ryan Coogler instead gifted fans with a heartfelt mid-credits scene which featured a startling revelation by Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). After Shuri is given time to grieve T'Challa in Haiti, Nakia reveals to her that she's an aunt. To Shuri's shock, T'Challa and Nakia had a son named Toussaint, who they raised in secret because they wanted to shield him from the pressure of the throne back in Wakanda. As Nakia admits that they grieved T'Challa in their own way instead of attending the funeral in Wakanda,Toussaint further revealed to his stunned aunt that his Wakandan name is Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa. Fans were left with the biggest smile on their faces at the end.

Namor Gives Shuri Talokan's Grand Tour

While Namor's deadly introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proved the newest MCU villain to be a viable threat to Wakanda, we also get to see him shed his hard exterior for a while, thanks to Shuri. After relaying his heartbreaking backstory, Namor then gives a grand tour of Talokan - a gorgeous hidden underwater civilization - to Shuri, who is left gobsmacked by the majestic unknown world. The stellar VFX and pristine cinematography by Autumn Durald Arkapaw come into play in this pivotal scene significantly as fans won't be able to help themselves from marvelling at how beautiful Talokan looks.

Shuri, Okoye & Riri Williams's Trio Team Up

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had grief as its central emotion in storytelling, the enthralling essence attached to the Black Panther universe remained intact even in the sequel. While the final action piece sees Wakandans vs. Talokans indulge in an exciting battle, it's when Shuri, Okoye and Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) are surrounded by the FBI and the road chase that follows which takes and cake and eats it too. Besides getting a glimpse of tech genius Riri's suit of armour, Okoye also dukes it out with Attuma (Alex Livinalli), along with Namora (Mabel Cadena) and the Talokans squad, in a thrilling bridge tussle. Also seeing Shuri's light-hearted banter with Okoye, with her being the scientist bada*s we adore, instilled the staple MCU humour we know and love to laugh out loud on. The high stakes immaculately spun around with Shuri willingly being kidnapped to be taken to Namor, setting the ball rolling for the chain of events in the sequel.

Special Mention

All the Oscar buzz surrounding Angela Bassett's stellar performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is certainly justified. Bassett's Shakespearean act in the scene where Ramonda schools countries like the US and France - who are on the vicious hunt for Wakanda's vibranium - is sure to leave you spellbound and prove the above statement. A grieving mother who has to look after a once powerful, now vulnerable Wakanda is emoted wonderfully by the forever enigmatic Oscar-nominated (hopefully winner next year!) actress.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has cemented itself as one of the best movies in the MCU!

Which was your favourite moment from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.