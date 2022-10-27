Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 'Emotional' sequel nails Chadwick Boseman tribute say first reviews

With director Ryan Coogler returning to direct the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been through multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later also Letitia Wright' s injury. As the film gears up for release on November 11, fans have been watching every trailer and promo with an eagle-eyed glance, to spot some exciting easter eggs about what's to come. Apart from some of the key cast members from the original film returning for the sequel, there's also an addition of exciting new characters in Wakanda Forever. Here's a look at the film's first reactions, new cast members and everything we know about the Chadwick Boseman tribute in it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been one of Marvel's most anticipated projects. Following the death of Chadwick Boseman who impressively starred as Black Panther aka King T'Challa in the original film as well as the Avengers movies, fans called for the studio to not recast another actor in place of Boseman. With the sequel, the audience will get to see another character carrying forward Chadwick's Black Panther legacy and many believe it to be T'Challa's sister Shuri.

Chadwick Boseman's death

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, following a battle with colon cancer. The actor's demise came as a shock to the acting industry and particularly to his fellow MCU stars who worked with him on multiple projects. As for the cast of the Black Panther sequel, it was a harder journey to return to the set of the film with the huge void of Boseman not being amongst them. In a snippet released by Marvel, the lead stars of the film spoke about shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the memory of Chadwick on their minds. Letitia Wright spoke about continuing Boseman's legacy ahead, and said, "I am excited about us honouring Chad. He would want us to just inspire the world."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reactions

The first reactions for Marvel's upcoming film have begun to arrive and if there's one sentiment that seems to unanimously echo through all of the reactions is how emotional the sequel is. The film is being touted to be less of a superhero spectacle and a more deeper look at grief and honouring Chadwick Boseman's legacy through it.

Clayton Davis of Variety said, "#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post-credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars."

Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge noted, "#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle."

Dorian Parks of Geeks of Colour called the film the best movie of phase 4 and said, "#WakandaForever is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles. This is easily the best movie from phase 4."

Fico Cangiano of CineXress described the sequel as soulful and added, "#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther."

Tenoch Huerta's Namor

One of the biggest highlights of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also its all-new antagonist. Namor the Sub-Mariner and his underwater kingdom are on their way to the MCU in the sequel to fight against Wakanda. Played by Tenoch Huerta, Namor is a key character given that he is the King of Atlantis and Marvel’s first mutant to enter the MCU. Namor can speak to and control the inhabitants of the oceans, breathe underwater, and swim with ease. His powers include abilities to heal himself when he’s in water and even telekinetically control water in some iterations.

Another new character that has also been teased in the trailers of the film includes Ironheart aka Marvel's teenage tech genius. Played by Dominique Thorne Ironheart will make her live-action debut in the Black Panther sequel. The character gets introduced in the film before Thorne's show, Ironheart with six episodes will premiere on Disney Plus in the fall of 2023 which was announced in phase 5 of MCU.

After reading the first reactions, how excited are you to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your views on the upcoming Marvel sequel with us in the comments section below.