Black Panther: Wakanda Forever EXCLUSIVE: Alex Livinalli QUIPS it was 'horrible' working with Tenoch Huerta

We're just a few sleeps away from the highly-anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With most of the OG cast returning for the sequel, the Ryan Coogler directorial also marks the MCU debuts of Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Mabel Cadena as Namora and Alex Livinalli as Attuma. The trio will be antagonistic towards Wakanda, as they're protecting their own homeland; Talokan.

Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to chat with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli about their upcoming movie and MCU debuts. During the candid conversation, I asked Mabel and Alex how fun it was to work together with Tenoch Huerta, as the trio shot together. Livinalli couldn't help himself from quipping, "Oh, it was horrible! No, I'm kidding, I'm kidding. [both laugh]" Talking about how joyful it was to act alongside Tenoch, Alex revealed, "Tenoch's such a-he's such a fun guy to be around with, to work with him. He brings a lot of joy to work with him. It's all about, 'Let's get this job done, but let's have fun while we're doing it.'"

Also giving credit to Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli added, "And I am grateful to have this experience with her [points at Mabel] and with Tenoch as well. I mean, hopefully, they feel the same way about me, but I'm not sure." In retort, Cadena exclaimed, "[scoffs] Oh my God! You supported me the whole movie. [both burst out laughing]"

We can't wait to see the Talokan trio wreak "underwater" havoc in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!

Also starring Letitia Wright aka Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o aka Nakia, Angela Bassett aka Ramonda, Danai Gurira aka Okoye and Winston Duke aka M'Baku, Black Panther is slated to release on November 11.

Who does Tenoch Huerta play in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta plays beloved Marvel villain Namor, who in the movie is the king of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people. Referred to as the feathered serpent God K'uk'ulkan, Namor gets entangled with Wakanda as King T'Challa's public reveal of Wakanda at the end of Black Panther subsequently puts Talokan in jeopardy. Hence, Namor has to take action to protect his home. Interestingly, Namor, just like in the comics, is a mutant in the MCU. Early reviews of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already showering plenty of praise on MCU's newest villain.