Black Panther: Wakanda Forever EXCLUSIVE: Letitia Wright on how emotional Shuri holding T'Challa's mask was

We are almost at the finish line as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally releases this week! For MCU fans, the Ryan Coogler directorial will surely be a tear-jerking watch, as we're reminded of Chadwick Boseman and his exceptional performance as Black Panther. While continuing the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also a tribute to Boseman and his everlasting legacy. Carrying forward the storyline for Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Black Panther's OG cast members Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Winston Duke as M'Baku, alongside MCU debutant Tenoch Huerta as Namor. While the cast went through emotional hell and high water shooting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after losing Chadwick Boseman, the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left fans across the globe heartbroken. One scene, in particular, which got to many of us is when Shuri holds T'Challa's mask, in what seems to be a funeral custom for the King...

Letitia Wright's "Emotional, Surreal" Experience Shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Letitia Wright about that particular Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene of how emotional she felt when holding Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther mask, especially after his passing: "As you can imagine, very emotional. Very surreal, but one that translates into the film and hopefully, really touches your heart and really helps us as a... the community and the world that loved this film and loved Chadwick and love T'Challa so much to feel proud." Watch Letitia Wright - along with Mabel Cadena (Namora) and Alex Livinalli's (Attuma) EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:

We're definitely in for an emotional roller coaster ride with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release on November 11. Is Shuri the next Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? There's been a lot of fan theories surrounding who will play Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after Chadwick Boseman, given the fact that Marvel Studios refused to recast T'Challa's role. The trailer and footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that has come out so far point at Shuri taking over her brother's legacy, like we've already witnessed in the comics. Seeing the new Black Panther duke it out with a build similar to Shuri's as well as the similar weapons used to beat the bad guys has many sure that Shuri is the next Black Panther. But with the multiverse arc going rampant in the MCU, we wouldn't be surprised to see different versions of Black Panther pop up.

