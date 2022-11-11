Black Panther: Wakanda Forever EXCLUSIVE: Letitia Wright on how Tenoch Huerta's Namor varies from MCU villains

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally released and MCU fans have been going gaga over the brilliant ensemble performance, led heroically by Letitia Wright , who reprises her role as Shuri. The Ryan Coogler directorial also introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, King of Talokan, a hidden underwater civilization that proves to be a mighty threat to Wakanda. The reviews from both fans and critics alike have been very positive for Huerta's stellar act as the new MCU villain in town.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I spoke to the lovely Letitia Wright about all things Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the 29-year-old actress spoke fondly about her "big bro" Chadwick Boseman , I also asked Letitia how Tenoch Huerta's Namor - a beloved Marvel character that comic book fans have been anxiously waiting to watch on the big screen - differs from other MCU villains. To the question, Wright was all praises for her talented co-star: "Oh, man! He's different because he is the King of an underwater civilization and we've not seen what life could be underwater and we're intrigued by that. We're intrigued by the ways in which he's willing to defend his nation. So, this movie will explore that and it's really exciting. Tenoch is excellent! He's brilliant as Namor."

We can't wait for more Namor in the MCU!

What did you think of Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta's performances as Shuri and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your personal reviews with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Mabel Cadena & Alex Livinalli: Tenoch Huerta Brings "A Lot of Joy" to Work With

While I chatted with Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli, the MCU newbies also revealed what a "joy" it was to work with Tenoch Huerta. Livinalli revealed, "Oh, it was horrible! No, I'm kidding, I'm kidding. [both laugh] Tenoch's such a fun guy to be around with, to work with him. He brings a lot of joy to work with him. It's all about, 'Let's get this job done, but let's have fun while we're doing it.'"

Talking about his "grateful" working experience with both Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli added, "And I am grateful to have this experience with her [points at Mabel] and with Tenoch as well. I mean, hopefully, they feel the same way about me, but I'm not sure." Cadena then exclaimed in retort, "[scoffs] Oh my God! You supported me the whole movie. [both burst out laughing]"