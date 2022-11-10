Black Panther: Wakanda Forever EXCLUSIVE: Mabel and Alex 'got to know' Chadwick Boseman thanks to OG cast

It's going to be a heartbreaking fanfare for MCU enthusiasts as we bid farewell to King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Chadwick Boseman 's bittersweet passing, it's not just fans, but also the Black Panther OG cast who had to process the grief, even going ahead and shooting for the sequel without their main anchor. Now, the day is near as we see how Wakanda moves on without its beloved King...

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, I asked Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli - who make their MCU debuts in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Namora and Attuma - how the atmosphere was to shoot the Black Panther sequel as newbies alongside the OG cast, who had to film while grieving Chadwick Boseman at the same time. To this, Alex recalled earnestly, "I think it's very inspiring. Seeing how everyone came together to make this project and honour their, not their castmate, not just a co-worker, but someone, who they truly, that deeply that they care about. Chadwick meant so much to everyone in this film. Mainly, the returning cast that knew him."

"And for us [points at Mabel Cadena and himself], we didn't get a chance to meet him personally, but at the same time, working with the cast and the crew that knew him, you hear the stories from Chadwick; how he would act, the things that he would say. So, in a sense, we got to know him. And I'm very grateful for that," Alex Livinalli added.

When Mabel Cadena began, "And we are part of his legacy because...," Alex Livinalli couldn't help himself from chiming in, "Listen! We would not be here without Chadwick and the Black Panther."

"Yes! Absolutely. I think we have this opportunity because, actually, the first Black Panther movie opened a lot of doors for the world. So, we are Latin Americans and Mexican and it represents a lot for me, for a lot of people, but that's the legacy of Chadwick," Mabel Cadena concluded fondly.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Things to Know

The returning OG cast members in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - which marks the 30th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the last movie in MCU Phase 4 - include Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Winston Duke as M'Baku. Amongst the new MCU entrants, we also have Tenoch Huerta as Namor, who will be playing the main villain in the highly-awaited film. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release on November 11.