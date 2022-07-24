Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Fans say 'miss you' to Chadwick Boseman after watching sequel's trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's first trailer debuted at Comic Con 2022 and the much-awaited Marvel film has already left fans impressed with its first glimpse. Following the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman who essayed the lead role in Black Panther, the sequel announcement had left everyone wondering who will take up the superhero mantle after him.

In the recently released trailer, while it hasn't been revealed who wears the Black Panther suit in the end, there are several other moments that have won fans' hearts including how well the film has managed to pay a tribute to Boseman. Considering how Boseman's absence hits hard, fans have been discussing how the trailer has been an emotional watch for them.

Several netizens also noted that the film could turn out to be one of the best movies that Marvel will be releasing from phase 5. The sequel stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Danny Sapani in lead roles. Among new additions to the franchise is the character Namor the Sub-Mariner who will appear in the film, played by actor Tenoch Huerta. The film will also introduce young genius Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) who will also be starring in an MCU series.

Check out how netizens have reacted to the trailer here:

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

How did you find the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: Chadwick Boseman receives a moving tribute; Ironheart gets introduced