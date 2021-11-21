Black Panther: Wakanda Forever HALTS production as Letitia Wright heals from on set injury

While we've been waiting for further information on Letitia Wright's health and the restart of production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Deadline reports that the film has been placed on hold until 2022. For those unversed, last summer, while shooting in Boston, Wright was hurt on the set of the sequel while utilising a stunt gear.

Her injuries looked to be minimal when the event was originally reported, but it is now evident that this was not the case. The actress is healing from a concussion and a shoulder injury, among other things. As per Deadline, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Nate Moore sent a message to the sequel's cast and crew this morning recognising the hiatus. It confirms that production would begin with Wright on board in January, but it also implies that her injuries, which included a fractured shoulder and a concussion, were more severe than first thought.

However, it's commonly assumed that Wright's character Shuri would play a larger part in the sequel, and the message emphasises that there's only so much filming that can be done without one of the film's stars.

Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated pictures on the studio's 2022 release schedule, and Disney recently shifted its release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022, where it is likely to stay. According to sources, Wright also delivered a video message to the actors and crew thanking them for their support. While we can't wait to see what the future holds for Wakanda, we're willing to wait till Wright recovers completely, and we wish her the best of luck in her recovery.

