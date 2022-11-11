Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Is there a post-credits scene in Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett's movie?

*SPOILERS ALERT* Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now for the world to consume and it's a poignant depiction of grief and celebration. Headlined by Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Ryan Coogler directorial pays a kingly homage to Chadwick Boseman , with King T'Challa's presence throughout the storyline. As is considered a norm in MCU movies, many wondered if there's a post-credits scene at the end of the film. Let's find out!

At a duration of 2 hours and 41 minutes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't just the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also marks the last movie in MCU Phase 4. Fans expected there to be a post-credits scene which would make way for the highly-anticipated MCU Phase 5. However, there isn't a post-credits scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, except for an end slate which reads: "Black Panther will return." Nevertheless, there is a heartwarming mid-credits scene that will leave fans gasping!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Revealed

The mid-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues from where Shuri (Letitia Wright) takes up on Nakia's (Lupita Nyong'o) offer and comes to Haiti. Shuri fulfils the tradition her mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) passed onto her of burning her funeral ceremonial robe as a mark of letting go of one's grief, especially that of her "big bro" King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death. Nakia then makes a startling revelation to the Wakandan genius, which leaves the latter stumped! Nakia reveals that she and T'Challa have a son named Toussaint. And, the reason why she didn't come to Wakanda for T'Challa's funeral is that the couple had decided to keep their child a secret, away from the pressures of the throne. Nevertheless, Nakia and their son said goodbye to T'Challa in their own way in Haiti. While Toussaint is his Haitian name, the little boy reveals to his aunt - surprising her once again - that his name, too, is Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa.

An endearing ending to a movie that is sure to touch so many hearts!

What did you think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially the mid-credits scene? Share your personal review with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.