Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Feige teases Ryan Coogler has 'done some remarkable things in the story'

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed in a recent interview that Ryan Coogler and the team have "something very special in mind" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be an emotional movie to watch for MCU fans due to the heartbreaking death of Chadwick Boseman last August. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes to discuss MCU Phase 4, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige touched upon how it was also difficult for them to move on from Chadwick's passing and continue the legacy, which he helped build and nourish, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"The death of Chad hit all of us extremely hard and at the same time as it hit the world 'cause we didn't know either, and there were all sorts of questions and our first thought, for many weeks afterwards, had nothing to do with the movie. It had to do with him and his family and his wife and his legacy," Kevin recounted. It was Black Panther director Ryan Coogler that they turned to for guidance as Feige recommended the filmmaker is who you should seek advice from "about almost everything in life."

"And having the discussions, which is essentially, came down to continuing the legacy of Wakanda and continuing with that storyline in a very meaningful, respectful and yet, still hopeful and fun and exciting way, which was difficult after losing Chad," Kevin explained about going ahead with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without Chadwick.

"And I will say that Ryan and our producer Nate Moore, the entire cast and our co-writer Joe Robert Cole, have done some remarkable things in the story, in the draft. And the team is assembling once again and cameras roll in the not too distant future on that. And it will be extremely emotional across the board, but I think they have something very special in mind," Feige teased in conclusion about the highly-awaited sequel which promises to honour the late Oscar-nominated actor.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in the US on July 8, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started production in June end and for more details on the same, check out our ALSO READ link below.

