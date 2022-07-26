Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Letitia Wright & Lupita Nyong’o speak on continuing Chadwick Boseman's legacy

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the first trailer of the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and fans were touched by the studio's emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his tragic demise in August 2020. Many were doubtful of the franchise's future as Boseman was a huge part of the success that the first instalment brought.

In a recent chat with ET, the stars of the film shared how the franchise is carrying forward the legacy that Boseman left behind. Lupita Nyong’o who plays the role of Nakia in the film, lauded the director Ryan Coogler as she said. "He sets a certain tone, certain culture on set, that it's all-hands-on-deck. It's teamwork, it's familial, it's intimate. And you go kinda through the fire together, and Lord, there were fires. So, it brings us all together." She also talked about seeing their work put together at the convention was "very, very moving."

She later added, "And to see what it means to an audience. There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears." Echoing her sentiments, Letitia Wright who plays Shuri shared, "It's definitely a family, it was a family from the very beginning." She went on to add, "The family has extended a little bit, we have new members, but like Lupita said, it's a great alignment of souls and people who really care and people who really want to honor the legacy that we are trying to carry on of what Chadwick started, and we're really just grateful to have each other."

At the convention, Coogler took the stage and spoke about losing Boseman, "It's been 5 years since I was here." He went on, "Standing with you here right now... I can feel his hand on me now. Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his pride and culture and his impact on the industry will be felt forever."

