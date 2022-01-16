Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Production to RESUME from next week as Letitia Wright recovers from injury

Letitia Wright has returned to the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, months after suffering an injury that forced the production to be halted. In August, the actress, who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was hurt on set.

According to initial reports, as per ComicBook, her injuries were minor, and production would resume without her until she was able to continue. Production was eventually halted, with the implication at the time being that they had shot everything they could without Wright and needed to wait for her to recover before continuing. Fortunately, Wright is said to have recovered from her injuries, and production in Atlanta will be resumed. Shuri, King T'Challa's sister, is expected to play a larger role in Wakanda Forever, following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the first film.

"I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with," Marvel producer Nate Moore recently told ComicBook. "So beyond, 'Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,' and people of the first movie, it's how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn't exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected in theaters on November 11, 2022.

